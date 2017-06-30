NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Friday former star batsman Rahul Dravid will continue as coach of the India A and U-19 teams for the next two years.

The former India captain was first appointed as the coach for the two teams in 2015 and under his leadership the youngsters have achieved outstanding results, at home and away.

In his first assignment as coach, the India A side won a triangular series in Australia, which had South Africa as the third team.

He repeated that success with the India U-19 team as well, guiding them to the final of the U-19 World Cup in 2016.

"Over the last two years, Rahul Dravid has been instrumental in getting young talent into the mix who have proved their worth on the big stage," BCCI Acting President C.K. Khanna said in a statement.

"We are glad to continue his services for the next two years and are sure that this is a bright sign for Indian cricket which will see many more young talents coming up in the future," he added.

BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary also endorsed the decision and hoped that Dravid will continue to enjoy success with the upcoming youngsters.

"Rahul Dravid is known for the discipline and commitment he brings to the table. He has been successful in grooming the youngsters in the last two years," he said.

"I wish him all the very best for his assignments with the two teams for the next two years."