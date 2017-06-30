CHENNAI: South Zone has a good presence in the India A squad named on Thursday for next month’s tri-nation one-day series in South Africa, which also sees A teams from the hosts and Australia. Led by Karnataka batsmen Manish Pandey, the 16-man squad has five more from the southern state.

The tour will also feature two four-day matches between India A and South Africa A. With Karnataka’s Karun Nair as captain, this squad has three more from South Zone.

With the Indian team scheduled to tour South Africa later this year, this will be an ideal opportunity for aspirants to get used to conditions.

The tri-series will be held from July 26 to August 8. The first four-day match starts on August 12 and the second on August 19.

The one-day squad has two from Kerala — Sanju Samson and Basil Thampi — other than Karnataka’s Pandey and Nair, Tamil Nadu’s Vijay Shankar and Mohammed Siraj of Hyderabad. This is the first time two cricketers from Kerala have been selected for the India A team.

With batsman Nair and fast bowler Siraj, the other South Zone players in the four-day squad are Tamil Nadu opener Abhinav Mukund and Andhra batsman G Hanuma Vihari.

Tamil Nadu limited-over captain Vijay is looking forward to the outing.

“Playing in South Africa will be a good opportunity and challenge. My focus will be to play my natural game. If I can perform to the best of my ability, I will be more than happy and the rest will follow,” the 26-year-old all-rounder said.

He doesn’t want to get carried away because he had missed out on playing for India A last year due to an injury after being selected to tour Australia.

“It was painful. To play for India is my dream and that tour (of Australia) would have taken me a step closer. This time I am not getting too excited. Till I go there and play matches, I want to be normal,” said the player.

“I want to enjoy my cricket. That is my priority now. After what happened last year, I am not looking too far ahead. The tour is important for me to gain experience and do well,” he said.

After having done well for India A against Australia A in Chennai in 2015, Vijay missed much of the last season due to injury. Despite not being a regular in the IPL, the all-rounder’s selection shows that selectors are keeping an eye on him.

Squads:

One-day: Mandeep Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey (C), Deepak Hooda, Karun Nair, Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Vijay Shankar, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jayant Yadav, Basil Thampi, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Siddarth Kaul.

Four-day: PK Panchal, Abhinav Mukund, Shreyas Iyer, Ankit Bawne, Karun Nair (captain), Sudip Chatterjee, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Jayant Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Aniket Choudhary, Ankit Rajpoot.

Fixtures:

1st one-dayer: India A vs Australia A (July 26).

2nd one-dayer: South Africa A vs India A (July 28).

3rd one-dayer: South Africa A vs Australia A (July 30).

4th one-dayer: India A vs Australia A (August 1).

5th one-dayer: South Africa A vs India A (August 3).

6th one-dayer: South Africa A vs Australia A (August 5).

Final: August 8,

1st four-day match: South Africa A vs India A (August 12-15).

2nd four-day match: South Africa A vs India A (August 19-22).