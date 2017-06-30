West Indies wins toss, invites India to bat in third ODI
By PTI | Published: 30th June 2017 07:07 PM |
Last Updated: 30th June 2017 08:39 PM | A+A A- |
NORTH SOUND (ANTIGUA): West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the third ODI of the five-match series, here today.
India has fielded an unchanged side, while West Indies made two changes.
Kyle Hope and Kesrick Williams will make their debut for the home side.
Teams:
India: Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav.
West Indies: Jason Holder (capt), Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Kesrick Williams, Miguel Cummins.