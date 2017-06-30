India has fielded an unchanged side, while West Indies made two changes. (File | AP)

NORTH SOUND (ANTIGUA): West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the third ODI of the five-match series, here today.

India has fielded an unchanged side, while West Indies made two changes.

Kyle Hope and Kesrick Williams will make their debut for the home side.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav.

West Indies: Jason Holder (capt), Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Kesrick Williams, Miguel Cummins.