Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke tries hand at auto-rickshaw in Bengaluru

By ANI

BENGALURU: Former skipper Michael Clarke, who is officiating as a commentator in the ongoing four-match series between India and Australia, is trying to ‘master’ his skills on driving auto-rickshaw.

Clarke shared a 22-second video on his official Facebook page where he is seen driving the much-loved auto-rickshaw or as the foreigners call it the ‘tuk-tuk’ in Bengaluru.

He captioned the video, “Mastered the art of driving the tuk tuk. Nice to be back in Bengaluru where it all started.”

It should be noted that the 35-year-old, played his first-ever Test in at the very same city.

The Steve Smith-led side humiliated India in the first Test at Pune, defeating the hosts by a huge margin of 333 runs.

It may be recalled that left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe spun the visitors to a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series by claiming 12 wickets for 70, the best ever match figures by a visiting spinner in India.

Both teams are set to clash in the second Test at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium beginning Saturday.