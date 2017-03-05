Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates the wicket of India's R Ashwin during the first day of the second test match at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. | PTI

BENGALURU: Off-spinner Nathan Lyon has been a workhorse for Australia. And on a tour of India, Australia needed someone like him. While Steve O’Keefe was the star of the first Test, it was Lyon all the way with his career-best eight for 50 here on Saturday as against the previous 7/94. India may have spin-friendly tracks but the problem is that Indian batsmen are good players of spin. It takes special preparation before visiting the subcontinent.

“It takes a fair bit of preparation, to be honest,” he said on Saturday.

“After the Sri Lanka tour, I reflected on my performances there. I worked very hard in the lead up to the BBL games. I was going down two hours before and bowling in the nets. John Davison and Darren Berry (former Australian cricketers and now coaches) worked on my strength and credit goes to them. I obviously studied what Ashwin does."

“It's just about learning to play in tough conditions. This is the toughest place to play. We know that because you’re outside your comfort zone. We know it's going to be a tough series,” he said while adding that it was just what Dale Steyn had said — Virat Kohli’s wicket was like taking the head off a snake.

Lyon, a former pitch curator himself, is a motivated man. He believes in performing well to prove to himself rather than pleasing others.

“I like to challenge myself against the best players and prove to myself, not to anyone else in the world,” he stated. “I just want to prove that I'm good enough.” Lyon had bagged five and seven wickets during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide in 2014, a match Australia won by 48 runs. Though he picked up eight wickets, Lyon still rates his Adelaide performance higher.

“This doesn't top it. That Test was pretty special for other reasons.

Today’s (Saturday) is very special, don't get me wrong. I don't think it's hit me because, for the last hour I was padded up as nightwatchman,” he said. “This is actually the first time I've smiled and I'm very lucky to be able to take eight. However, there's still another 10 out there that we need to take as a team. It's all about Australia's success,” he said.

Lyon also feels that working with O’Keefe has been good.

“It was a privilege to work with Steve in Pune. We are different bowlers and are good mates. We want to see each other doing well. I am pretty lucky to be part of a strong bowling attack which include (Mitchell) Starc and (Mitchell) Marsh,” he remarked.