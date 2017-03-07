Home Sport Cricket

Sri Lanka 61-2 at lunch in first test against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka, which enters the two-match series without ever having lost a test to Bangladesh, won the toss and elected to bat first.

GALLE: Sri Lanka lost both openers in the first session and slowly progressed to 61-2 at lunch on day one of the series against Bangladesh.

Subashis Roy, a 28-year-old paceman playing on his second test, entered the attack as first change bowler and had an immediate impact Tuesday when he dismissed Upul Tharanga (4).

He thought he had a second wicket with the very next ball when Kusal Mendis edged behind to wicketkeeper Liton Das, but the decision was overturned as the bowler had overstepped.

Bangladesh picked up its second wicket when 19-year-old offspinner Mehedi Hasan had left-hander Dimuth Karunaratne out for 30 five minutes before the interval.

Karunaratne faced 76 deliveries and stroked two boundaries before he chopped a ball from Mehedi onto his stumps.

Mendis remained unbeaten on 19 at the break and Dinesh Chandimal, who has been relieved of wicketkeeping duties, was on one.,

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (Wicketkeeper), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan.

Bangladesh : Mushfiqur Rahim (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das (Wicketkeeper), Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed and Subashis Roy.
 

