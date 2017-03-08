South Africa's Jean-Paul Duminy plays at a ball to be dismissed for one run during the first cricket test against New Zealand. (AP)

DUNEDIN: Dean Elgar and Faf du Plessis reached half centuries in a 146-run stand for the fourth wicket which guided South Africa's recovery from 22-3 to 153-4 at tea Wednesday on the first day of the first test against New Zealand.

Opening Elgar batted through both two sessions to reach 92 by tea, closing in on his seventh test century, and captain du Plessis was out for 52, 10 minutes before the interval, having helped justify his decision to bat after winning the toss.

That decision seemed questionable when Neil Wagner and Trent Boult combined to dismiss Stephen Cook (3), Hashim Amla (1) and J.P. Duminy (1) by the 19th over.

But Elgar and du Plessis steered South Africa to 63-3 by lunch and consolidated South Africa's revival when they stayed together through most of the second session.

They were lucky to do so: Elgar hadn't added to his lunchtime score of 36 when he was dropped by wicketkeeper B.J. Watling from the first ball bowled by Boult after lunch.

The chance was a relatively simple one, low on the leg side, and the reprieve became increasingly costly to New Zealand as Elgar and du Plessis made steady progress to a century partnership from 213 balls.

Both reached their half centuries with boundaries. Elgar posted his sixth half century in tests from 124 balls and with the 10th four of his innings, struck off Boult in the 40th over.

Du Plessis reached his ninth half century from 111 balls with a four from left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner.

He was effectively out twice in the over in which he fell to a catch by Boult off the medium pace of allrounder James Neesham. Du Plessis was given out lbw to the third ball of the over but called for the review the umpire's decision was overturned.

Three balls later, du Plessis skied a short ball from Neesham to Boult at deep square leg.

The spell that Boult and Wagner were able to weave before lunch Wednesday with a little bit of late inswing was broken in the second session when the ball no longer moved about.

Boult had 1-23 from 15 overs, Wagner 2-42 from 13 and Neesham 1-12 for three.

Boult was bowling without his usual new ball partner Tim Southee who was surprisingly left out of the New Zealand lineup Wednesday as the home side opted for two spinners.

South Africa recalled fast bowler Morne Morkel for his first test since January 2016, ending his long layoff with a back injury.