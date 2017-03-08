Home Sport Cricket

Sri Lanka reaches 443-6 at lunch during day two against Bangladesh

Kusal Mendis attempted to reach 200 with a six but couldn't quite clear Tamim Iqbal at long-on and was out for 194.

Sri Lankan cricketers Kusal Mendis (L) and Niroshan Dickwella run between the wickets during the second day of the opening Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at The Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on March 8, 2017. | AFP

By Associated Press

GALLE: Kusal Mendis was out potentially one shot short of a double century and Niroshan Dickwella scored 75 as Sri Lanka piled on the runs Wednesday morning to reach 443 for six at lunch on day two of the first test against Bangladesh.

Mendis attempted to reach 200 with a six but couldn't quite clear Tamim Iqbal at long-on and was out for 194. It was his career test high score, improving on the 176 he made against Australia last year. Mendis batted for more than seven hours and faced 285 deliveries in an innings that contained 19 boundaries and four sixes.

He added 110 runs for the fifth wicket with Dickwella.

Dickwella also posted his test best score before becoming Mehedi Hasan's third victim when he mis-timed a shot and was caught at short third man by Mahmudullah Riyad. His entertaining 76-ball innings contained six boundaries and a six. It was his second half-century.

Sri Lanka Bangladesh Test Kusal Mendis Galle

