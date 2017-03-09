NEW DELHI: The Committee of Administrators (COA) held a fruitful first meeting with coach Anil Kumble and rest of the Indian cricket team's support staff on the sidelines of the BCCI Awards in Bengaluru.

The COA led by former CAG Vinod Rai had a detailed discussion with head coach Kumble and assistant coaches R Sridhar and Sanjay Bangar.

Diana Edulji and Ramachandra Guha were the other COA members who were present in the meeting held yesterday, before the Annual Awards function in the evening.

Kumble has been asked to prepare a report covering the the national team, women's cricket as well as junior cricket.

A discussion also took place on the central contracts of the India players and renumeration to the support staff including Bangar and Sridhar, who are seeking a revision in their salaries.

"It was a very productive meeting and lasted for about 30 minutes. It was an important meeting considering the COA had not formally met with the players and support staff.

"Kumble was quite receptive to the ideas floated and has been asked to submit a detailed report covering senior, junior and women's cricket after the current series against Australia," a source told PTI.

It has been learnt that COA chief Rai had a separate meeting with India captain Virat Kohli and junior selection committee chairman Venkatesh Prasad.

The COA will next meet in New Delhi on March 17.