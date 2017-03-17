Vijay lauds team on reaching final

Ayantan Chowdhury By

CHENNAI:Despite missing Abhinav Mukund and losing others to injuries, Tamil Nadu have been going strong in Vijay Hazare Trophy. After Gujarat in the quarterfinals, the team outplayed Baroda on Thursday to enter the final of the national one-day championship.

R Sai Kishore

The Vijay Shankar-led side have been consistent, losing only once in eight games. They have excelled in batting as well as bowling, with contributions from the skipper in both departments. After a crucial 3/48 against Gujarat, the all-rounder saw the team home with an unbeaten 53 (67 balls) against Baroda in New Delhi.

TN were in a spot of bother at 95/3, chasing 220. With Dinesh Karthik, Vijay put on 88 for the fifth wicket and kept the team in control of the chase. “I enjoy the role of captain. Extra responsibility brings out the best in me. I get the confidence to go out and perform. I know all the players and that helps me communicate with everyone. The clear lines of communication have helped, everyone knows their roles before hand,” Vijay told Express.

With Abhinav joining Murali Vijay in the Test squad, the four-time champions needed an experienced hand to step up at the top of the order and step up Karthik did. With his Man of the Match knock of 77 off 107 balls, the wicketkeeper became the highest scorer of the tournament with 495 runs. “He’s a class act. His presence is a psychological boost, as the opposition are aware of his destructive abilities at the top of the order. He has played to potential and the youngsters keep learning from someone like him at work,” Vijay added.

The bowling department had been struck hard, with pacers T Natarajan and K Vignesh sidelined. But youngsters have chipped in and the side has bowled out oppositions seven out of eight times. Case in point is 20-year-old R Sai Kishore. The lanky left-arm spinner was part of the squad in the group stage but did not play. Slow pitches gave him a chance and he responded with 4/59. The 6-foot-4 had taken 2/35 against Gujarat on debut.

“Playing in the TNPL gave me exposure. I was new to playing under lights with the white ball with people watching. Performances there gave me confidence to go out and perform. The other spinners (Rahil Shah and Washington Sundar) kept things tight from one end, which made my job easier,” he said.

Tamil Nadu will face either MS Dhoni’s Jharkhand or Manoj Tiwary’s Bengal. Both able one-day sides, but Vijay is quietly confident. “We have never bothered about the opposition. We have plans and want to execute them to the best of our abilities. Our hard work will be reflected in the result,” he signed off.

Brief scores

Baroda 219 in 49.3 ovs (R Sai Kishore 4-59, W Sundar 2-20, A Crist 2-22, R Shah 2-36) lost to Tamil Nadu 220/4 in 47.3 ovs (D Karthik 77, V Shankar 53 no; A Sheth 3-36).