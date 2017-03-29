Passive voice active result: well-calm Rahane  

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

DHARAMSALA: KL Rahul worked Steve O’Keefe on the leg for an easy two as India wrestled back the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which they had surrendered Down Under in 2015.



The right-hander was naturally pumped and in the dressing room there were high-fives with Virat Kohli at the forefront. But Ajinkya Rahane, the stand-in captain, hardly showed emotions as he quietly took a stump – the way MS Dhoni used to – before shaking Steve Smith’s hand. No fist pumps, over-the-top celebrations or gestures towards the opponents. Rahane was soaking up his first win as captain in his very first attempt.

From the moment India arrived here, they were under pressure. A defeat would not have been the best way to end a fabulous season. The uncertainty surrounding Kohli’s participation refused to clear till the morning of the first day.

In Ranchi, after Rahane stepped in as acting-captain, the body language of the team dipped significantly. But what was overlooked was how the Mumbaikar restricted the Aussies to 450 in the first-innings.

Right through the season, whenever a player has been injured, replacements have stood up. But captaincy is a different game, particularly for Rahane, who has not had the best of series’ with the bat. On Day One, when Australia were placed comfortably at 131/1 at lunch, India were battling to save the Test. He made the brave call of bowling debutant Kuldeep Yadav against David Warner and Smith.

Unlike Kohli, there is a calmness to Rahane’s captaincy, but there is also aggression. For instance, unlike Kohli, who likes to have a boundary rider if there is not much happening for bowlers, Rahane likes to build pressure through dot balls. He believes taking wickets is the best way to restrict and that was evident in the way he handled Kuldeep in the first innings and Umesh Yadav during the second essay.

“We decided at lunch on the first day that if we stop runs and if we take one wicket, we could be back because only Smith and Warner were scoring. Hats off to Kuldeep. He was bowling well in the nets and has the X-factor,” Rahane said.

On the match eve, the think-tank was exploring the possibility of who to replace Kohli with. It was Rahane who insisted on playing Kuldeep, keeping in mind that India’s two frontline spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, had taken up most of the workload. With head coach Anil Kumble giving his nod, Rahane chose to play five specialist bowlers. Had it not paid off, questions would have been directed at Rahane. But taking brave calls has always been the 28-year-old’s way.

“Jinks (Rahane) spoke to me and asked what I felt about the playing eleven. I said, this is your game. He instantly said five bowlers. Kuldeep was the X-factor. It turned out to be the difference. To win Tests, you need courage to make tough calls. Credit to him,” Kohli said of Rahane.

