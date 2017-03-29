Home Sport Cricket

Passive voice active result: well-calm Rahane  

Remaining cool and composed, stand-in-skipper wins first Test in charge to clinch Border-Gavaskar Trophy; decision to play five specialist bowlers pays off.

Published: 29th March 2017 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2017 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot during the fourth day of their fourth test cricket match against Australia in Dharmsala, India, Tuesday, March 28, 2017. | AP

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

DHARAMSALA: KL Rahul worked Steve O’Keefe on the leg for an easy two as India wrestled back the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which they had surrendered Down Under in 2015.


The right-hander was naturally pumped and in the dressing room there were high-fives with Virat Kohli at the forefront. But Ajinkya Rahane, the stand-in captain, hardly showed emotions as he quietly took a stump – the way MS Dhoni used to – before shaking Steve Smith’s hand. No fist pumps, over-the-top celebrations or gestures towards the opponents. Rahane was soaking up his first win as captain in his very first attempt.

From the moment India arrived here, they were under pressure. A defeat would not have been the best way to end a fabulous season. The uncertainty surrounding Kohli’s participation refused to clear till the morning of the first day.

In Ranchi, after Rahane stepped in as acting-captain, the body language of the team dipped significantly. But what was overlooked was how the Mumbaikar restricted the Aussies to 450 in the first-innings.

Right through the season, whenever a player has been injured, replacements have stood up. But captaincy is a different game, particularly for Rahane, who has not had the best of series’ with the bat. On Day One, when Australia were placed comfortably at 131/1 at lunch, India were battling to save the Test. He made the brave call of bowling debutant Kuldeep Yadav against David Warner and Smith.

Unlike Kohli, there is a calmness to Rahane’s captaincy, but there is also aggression. For instance, unlike Kohli, who likes to have a boundary rider if there is not much happening for bowlers, Rahane likes to build pressure through dot balls. He believes taking wickets is the best way to restrict and that was evident in the way he handled Kuldeep in the first innings and Umesh Yadav during the second essay.

“We decided at lunch on the first day that if we stop runs and if we take one wicket, we could be back because only Smith and Warner were scoring. Hats off to Kuldeep. He was bowling well in the nets and has the X-factor,” Rahane said.

On the match eve, the think-tank was exploring the possibility of who to replace Kohli with. It was Rahane who insisted on playing Kuldeep, keeping in mind that India’s two frontline spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, had taken up most of the workload. With head coach Anil Kumble giving his nod, Rahane chose to play five specialist bowlers. Had it not paid off, questions would have been directed at Rahane. But taking brave calls has always been the 28-year-old’s way.

“Jinks (Rahane) spoke to me and asked what I felt about the playing eleven. I said, this is your game. He instantly said five bowlers. Kuldeep was the X-factor. It turned out to be the difference. To win Tests, you need courage to make tough calls. Credit to him,” Kohli said of Rahane.

venkatakrishna@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp