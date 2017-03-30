Home Sport Cricket

Government unlikely to allow India-Pakistan cricket in Dubai

The BCCI has reportedly written to the Home Ministry seeking permission to play Pakistan and complete its obligations under the MoU.

Published: 30th March 2017 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2017 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

India's Yuvraj Singh plays a shot as Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed looks on during the World T20 cricket tournament match between India and Pakistan at the Eden Gardens cricket stadium in Kolkata on March 19, 2016. | AFP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre is unlikely to grant permission to the Indian cricket team to play against Pakistan in Dubai due to the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Home Minister and the Home Ministry will take call on this but I don't think the atmosphere is right given the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir," Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir told reporters here.

Ahir was responding to reports that the BCCI has written to the Home Ministry seeking permission to play Pakistan in Dubai.

"We get many proposals and letters but the atmosphere today is not right for Indo-Pak cricket," he said.

The BCCI has reportedly written to the Home Ministry seeking permission to play Pakistan and complete its obligations under the MoU, which was inked between the two cricket boards in 2014.

The BCCI wanted to host Pakistan for a short series in 2016 but did not get government clearance owing to tension between the two countries and the subsequent terror attacks on Indian soil.

The cricket board is now said to have approached the Home Ministry seeking permission as the Indian team is willing to play a series in Dubai.

India has been accusing Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in other parts of the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp