Chaturved century helps AG’s Office soar past Tamil Nadu Postal

Skipper NS Chaturved’s 105 nebled AG’s Office to thrash Tamil Nadu Postal in the Venkateswara Cup at Murugappa grounds.

Published: 04th May 2017 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2017 04:02 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Skipper NS Chaturved’s 60-ball 105 (8x4, 6x6) nebled AG’s Office to thrash Tamil Nadu Postal in the Venkateswara Cup at Murugappa grounds. Batting first, AG’s Office posted 190/4 in their quota of 20 overs. M Yuvaraj chipped in with 47 runs. In reply, Tamil Nadu Postal 107/8, falling short of the target by 83 runs.

Brief scores: AG’s Office 190/4 in 20 ovs (NS Chaturved 105, M Yuvaraj 47) bt Tamil Nadu Postal 107/8 in 20 ovs.

Chennai BSNL Telephones RC 112/8 in 20 ovs lost to Indian Overseas Bank 113/3 in 16.2 ovs (Abishek Hegde 67 no).

Madras Port Trust 85/8 in 20 ovs (Raj Kumar 51, M Prabhu 3/5) lost to Income Tax 87/1 in 10 ovs (R Kavin 48 no).

Southern Railway Sports Association 166/5 in 20 ovs (Jafar Jamal 50) bt Central Excise 85 in 14.2 ovs (S Raghunath 3/24).

Santosh, Anuj shine

M Santosh’s 3/13 and S Anuj Sriram’s 3/6 helped Vasanthi Subbudurai Cricket Academy beat Evergreen Cricket Academy in an U-14 league match of the LMCA Trophy at KVT grounds, Madhavaram.

U-14: Evergreen CA 51 in 17.5 ovs ( M Santosh 3/13, S Anuj Sriram 3/6) lost to Vasanthi Subbudurai CA 55/4 in 17.4 ovs.

Savya Sachi CA 109/7 in 20 ovs bt Evergreen CA 79 in 20 ovs (K Sanjay 3/8).

SJCA 182/6 in 20 ovs (Jaswanth Sriram 83, Deepak Kumar 46) bt AMCA 42/9 in 20 ovs (Beno Dharmaraj 4/11).

U-16: Little Masters CA B 62/in 19.4 ovs (Aman Bhatnagar 3/3, Advaith Sajith 2/11) lost to Little Masters CA A 64/0 in 6.5 ovs.

YKCA 140/4 in 20 ovs (V Ashutosh 46) bt LMCA B 78/6 in 20 ovs.

Manchand shines

Manchand Singh’s 119 (9x4, 8x6) enabled YMCA to defeat Chellammal CA in the Friends Cricket

Academy inter-academy tournament. Manchand was also the pick of the bowlers for the winners with four wickets.

Brief scores: YMCA 214/2  in 30 ovs (Manchand  Singh 119, Surya  53 no) bt Chellammal  CA 177/in 24.5 ovs (MS Vishal 77, Kailash 55, Surya 3/21, Manchand Singh 4/24).

Chess tourney

Thanjavur District Chess Association and Ancient Chess Academy will organise the 28th Tamil Nadu U-17 open and girls’ championship at Kamala Subramaniam Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Thanjavur, from May 8-12.  

Registered players of Tamil Nadu State Chess Association are eligible to participate. Entry fee should be routed through respective district associations. For further details contact 99769 27910.

Comments

