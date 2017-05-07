Home Sport Cricket

Playoff plans with memories and cold coffee

Published: 07th May 2017

Indian opener Gautam Gambhir. | PTI

By Gautam Gambhir
Express News Service

Namaskar to the readers of the New Indian Express. I missed you all. 

Today we play in Bangalore, a city I wish I could wrap and take home. Of late it has got a lot busy though. The other tiring change is the time it takes to reach the airport.

I think I could merit another round of shave after completing this arduous trip! Other than that, the place is lovable. It is young, people are friendly. There are enough purists in this land of GR Vishwanath and Rahul Dravid. The parks are clean and we haven’t yet discussed the coffee they serve. For the record, I like cold coffee, not the filtered one.

Another Chinnaswamy recollection is that of a tied World Cup game against England in 2011. The 2014 IPL title win also came here. But what Bangalore memories will I be sharing with my grandchildren? Well, they will be from my days with the National Cricket Academy. It was 2000. Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Murali Kartik, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan and other talented names were there.

One day we were all asked to fill a form. It was all smooth except one section where one of my future India teammate fumbled and left us in raptures. The simple question was: “Mother tongue.” To which my friend replied “pink”!

Another nugget came when NCA director Hanumant Singh was speaking to another of my India teammate. “Vikas, (name changed), are you home sick?” My friend replied, “No sir, nobody sick at home, all are healthy.” Let’s move on.

We have seven wins in 11 games and are searching for one more to be safe for playoffs. We had an intense round of practice on Saturday evening.

Chris Lynn and Robin Uthappa took active part. Both are available for selection. With RCB crashing out, even the pitch seems to have lost interest. It has gone a tad slow. I’m in two halves whether to go with spin or pace. 

There are other questions to be answered. Should I open with Lynn? Or should it be Lynn and Sunil? Should we play extra bat or bowler? I’m generally in favour of an extra bowler against quality batting units. The boundaries here are small and support staff spent extra time practicing acrobatic boundary-riding catches. You never know, when you need this skill.

I’m thinking of watching Bahubali 2 with teammates, although it’s not final. It’s another plus of Bangalore that a friend owns a multiplex here. So houseful or no houseful, there’s always room for me and my friends. Selfish? Agreed.

On second thoughts, I’m thinking, afterall why did NCA want to know our mother tongue?
