Younis Khan denies reports of becoming Afghanistan coach post-retirement

The Chairman of the ACB Atif Mashal had stated yesterday that Younis, 39, had agreed to coach the Afghanistan team.

Pakistan batting stalwart Younis Khan (File | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain and batting stalwart Younis Khan has rejected reports that he is set to join the Afghanistan national team as coach after retiring from international cricket following the third Test against the West Indies.

The Chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board Atif Mashal had stated yesterday that Younis, 39, had agreed to coach the Afghanistan team.

But Younis made it clear that he had not accepted any coaching offer from Afghanistan.

"This was something that was discussed three years back and it has been revived again. But at present time I have not accepted any coaching offer. After I retire I will decide about my future assignments but presently coaching Afghanistan is not among them," he said.

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have not been very good in recent times and the Pakistan Cricket Board is also miffed with its Afghan counterpart for not agreeing to tour Pakistan.

Mashal has cited the present security situation in Pakistan for refusing to send the Afghan team here.

Pakistan have not hosted any international Test side since 2009 when terrorists attacked the Sri Lankan team in Lahore.

There have been media reports that the PCB wants Younis to work with the national under-19 team and prepare them for the coming ICC Youth World Cup.

