No auto extension for Kumble as BCCI invites applications for head coach

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BCCI today invited applications for head coach's post, sending a reminder to head coach Anil Kumble that he will not get an automatic extension after his current term expires at the end of Champions Trophy.

Interested candidates can apply by May 31st and will be interviewed by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.

"To ensure a fair and completely transparent process, a nominee of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) will oversee the entire process along with the Cricket Advisory Committee," the BCCI release stated.

BCCI joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary said that board is happy with Kumble's performance but they are trying to follow a due procedure.

"A process has been followed. There is nothing unusual about it. His contract was getting over on June 20 and we had to have a coach by June 21. He can obviously apply again. Just to make it clear, that BCCI is very happy with Kumble's performance. The coach will be chosen not by anyone in the bcci. It will be done by Ganguly, Tendulkar and Laxman," Chaudhary told PTI.

Even India captain Virat Kohli during his media interaction in London, spoke in same vein.

"The process has been followed every single time the similar way and for the past so many years is what I know. Even the last time, the post was up for a change, the same procedure was applied. And the term being one year, obviously the procedure is being followed in the same manner," Kohli replied when asked about Kumble's contract.

"So I don't see anything very different from what has happened in the past. And that's something that the board has obviously recognized. And they want to follow the same patterns.

"So, yeah, I literally don't have any more information on it because there is a committee that takes those decisions, and they're following the same pattern that's been followed in the past as well," the skipper remained guarded in his response.

However asked specifically about Anil Kumble's contribution, Kohli said that when a team does well, it is due to the equal contribution from all and sundry.

"Obviously, when you have results come your way, the contribution is from every part of the team. It's not from a single source, to say the least. Everyone works hard equally, if not more than the other person," the skipper said.

While Kumble being the current coach gets a "direct entry" into the interview process, the timing of BCCI's announcement makes it clear that the top brass has not exactly been happy with the legendary leg-spinner. The reason being the aggressive stance asking for a massive hike in central contracts for players and his own salary.

India had a great domestic season under Kumble winning 10 out of the 13 home Tests with two draws and a single defeat against Australia on a rank turner at Pune. Also under Kumble, India won a Test series comprehensively in the West Indies.

But of late, Kumble's stance on players' pay hike and the manner of his demands have not gone down well with the powers that be in the BCCI.

"Obviously, he is in contention as the current chief coach," a BCCI official told PTI today.

The surprising aspect has been the timing of the announcement for inviting fresh applications as the team just landed in UK today for their Champions Trophy defence.

"Obviously BCCI could have waited till the end of the Champions Trophy to invite applications. But then no one should take his place for granted," the source added.

"Kumble is bargaining for himself as well as the players. Fair enough but tomorrow if BCCI decides to replace him, he will not be in a position to bargain. Some of his demands have been simply inexplicable," the official said.

The BCCI brass is peeved that Kumble demanded 25 percent extra "captaincy fees" for Virat Kohli as he takes extra burden.

His demands for a position in the selection committee in capacity of being the head coach has also been questioned in all quarters.

Kumble's demand could be a deviation from the Lodha Committee norms as it is clearly mentioned that only three selectors would comprise the selection committee.

As per BCCI constitution, the coach or the captain attends selection meetings but they don't have a vote. The constitution needs to be revamped and the board are unlikely to consider most of Kumble's suggestions.

They have already made it clear that they won't increase the current 26 percent revenue that is reserved for the cricketers and would work around that model.