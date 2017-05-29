IPL has helped Ben Stokes to mature as cricketer: Ian Botham

MELBOURNE: With just three days left to the commencement of hosts England’s Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh, former skipper Ian Botham has said that in-form all-rounder Ben Stokes has developed mentally as a player after his successful maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) stint.
The 25-year-old, who was named IPL's Most Valuable Player, picked 12 wickets besides scoring 316 runs in 12 games he played in the 10th edition of the league to help Rising Pune Supergiant reach the final before he returned to England for international duty.
Recently, Stokes also smashed 11 boundaries and three sixes in his match-winning knock of 101 runs from 79 balls in England's second ODI against South Africa on Saturday to underline his reputation as one of the players to watch at the upcoming 50-over marquee event.
Labelling Stokes as a 'matured' cricketer than before, Botham said that the former has returned from India with a lot clearer mindset.
"He has matured as person and cricketer. People were saying to me, 'Do you think he should have gone for that long to the IPL?' The answer is 'yes' because he's come back a better cricketer. He's probably thinking a lot clearer and knows what he wants to do; he doesn't get flustered anymore,” cricket.com.au quoted Botham as saying during an interview to a leading sports website.
"I think he's come back from India a better cricketer and I think people should look at the bigger picture and not just say 'he's got a knee injury – he got that in the IPL' when in fact, he's had that a while,” he added.
Meanwhile, the England all-rounder has been rested for the third and the final ODI against South Africa as he is carrying a minor niggle in his knee and, therefore, the national side don’t want to risk him ahead of the Champions Trophy.
England will begin their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh at the Oval on Thursday.
MELBOURNE: With just three days left to the commencement of hosts England’s Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh, former skipper Ian Botham has said that in-form all-rounder Ben Stokes has developed mentally as a player after his successful maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) stint.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Ex-BJP MLA moves SC over dissolution of J-K Assembly, terms Governor 'liar'
IIT-Delhi built sensor could stop elephant deaths on rail tracks
BRICS leaders vow to strengthen multilateralism, fight terror together
Russia plans to hold over 4,000 military drills in 2019: report
Will Yogi government rejig quota system ahead of Lok Sabha polls?
Congress smells rat over halt in LED screen functioning outside-EVM strong room