Home Sport Cricket

Sreesanth should back his claims of BCCI bias, feels Kapil Dev

Sreesanth had been suspended for life on charges of match-fixing and has since been fighting his case in the court.

Published: 04th November 2017 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2017 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev |AFP

By PTI

BENGALURU: Former India captain Kapil Dev wants alleged match-fixer S Sreesanth to cite enough examples to back his claims of facing a rough treatment from the BCCI.

Sreesanth had been suspended for life on charges of match-fixing and has since been fighting his case in the court.

The BCCI has stuck to its stand of not removing the life ban imposed on the Kerala pacer.

"If he (Sreesanth) thinks that way (BCCI has been biased), then he has to give enough reasons to back his claim.

Every person feels he should be playing for the country but at the end of the day, only eleven players are going to play," Kapil told reporters on the sidelines of Krishnapatnam Golden Eagles' Golf Championship here.

He was replying to a PTI query about the stalemate between Sreesanth and BCCI.

However Kapil maintained that it is Sreesanth's personal opinion.

"These are Sreesanth's personal views. I cannot comment much on his personal views," he added.

Sreesanth had yesterday said that he would approach the Supreme Court to get the life ban imposed on him by the BCCI lifted.

Sreesanth's allegations of discrimination against the governing body yesterday was reportedly rejected by Neeraj Kumar, BCCI Chief for Anti-Corruption and Security Unit .

Sreesanth had earlier said:"All I said was that there were 13 accused and why they were treated differently. This is the only thing I asked. I never asked to reveal their names.

More than anyone else, I know much better about it because I was the one who had undergone the toughest possible time," he had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kapil Dev Sreesanth BCCI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp