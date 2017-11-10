Home Sport Cricket

Former Test cricketer AG Milkha Singh passes away

Son of legendary cricketer AG Ram Singh from Tamil Nadu, he played four Test matches in the early 1960s.

Published: 10th November 2017 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2017 05:17 PM

By Agencies

CHENNAI: Former India cricketer AG Milkha Singh passed away at a hospital here today following a cardiac arrest, family sources said.

75-year old Singh, who belonged to a family of cricketers, is survived by wife, a son and daughter.

A flamboyant left-hand batsman and a fine fielder, Milkha Singh made his Ranji Trophy debut at the age of 17 and played his first Test a year later.

He had a fruitful career for the Madras team (now Tamil Nadu) in the Ranji Trophy. He scored over 4,000 runs in first-class cricket inclusive of eight centuries.

His elder brother Kripal Singh, also played for the country, in 14 Tests. The brothers had played together in one Test against England in 1961-'62.

His nephew Arjan Kripal Singh played Ranji Trophy for Tamil Nadu and scored a triple century in a game against Goa in 1987.

He was involved in a massive partnership in that match with W V Raman, who too scored a triple hundred as the team piled up 912.

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association condoled the death of Milkha Singh.

Born in Chennai, he played 88 first-class games for Madras (now Tamil Nadu) and scored 4324 runs with eight centuries and 27 half-centuries. The dashing left-hand batsman was the first to score a century in the Duleep Trophy when he struck 151 for South Zone in 1961-62.

Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi took to Twitter to express his condolences.

"Once the most attacking left-hand batsman of his times A.G. Milkha Singh is no more..'AG' clan is diminishing..RIP Micky..Guru MEHR Kareh..!!" tweeted the legendary left-arm spinner.

AG Milkha Singh Indian test cricketer

