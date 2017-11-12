ICC announces recruitment process for an independent director

Home Sport Cricket

DUBAI: The ICC today announced the process for the recruitment of an Independent Director with an aim to improve the global governance of the sport.

The introduction of an Independent Director, who must be woman, was approved by the ICC Full Council in June this year as part of wide ranging constitutional change.

The candidate is expected to have a genuine passion for and interest in the sport combined with recent and relevant experience at a senior level in a commercial, voluntary or public environment.

She must be independent of the International Cricket Council and during the term of her appointment must not hold any office or perform any executive or operational duties for any ICC Member or state, association or member of any Member.

The ICC chairman Shashank Manohar said that the appointment would be an important step forward in improving the governance.

"This is a key appointment to the ICC Board and adding another independent director -- particularly a female -- is an important step forward in improving our governance. We are open-minded about the expertise the successful candidate might bring to the table but they must be a cricket enthusiast who complements the existing skills and experience already on our Board," said Manohar.

The Independent Director will be appointed for a two-year term, although she may be re-appointed for two further terms with a maximum six year consecutive period of service.

