Home Sport Cricket

TN look to force the pace in must-win encounter

The stakes for Tamil Nadu couldn’t have been any higher before they set foot in Indore come Friday.

Published: 17th November 2017 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2017 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

The onus will be on Abhinav Mukund (C) and other batsmen to lead from the front

By Rahul Ravikumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The stakes for Tamil Nadu couldn’t have been any higher before they set foot in Indore come Friday. A win against Madhya Pradesh will be the only outcome that Abhinav Mukund and Co will be focussing on during their fifth Group C Ranji Trophy encounter, necessitated by a precarious fourth position — with eight points — in their pool.

If being backed into a do-or-die situation — they lost three crucial points against Odisha in their last fixture after conceding a first-innings lead. To keep their qualification hope alive, Tamil Nadu also have to contend with a few other hurdles.

The first among them is not having the services of Murali Vijay, R Ashwin, and Dinesh Karthik. While the latter has been rendered out of action due to a hip strain, the other two are currently a part of the Indian Test contingent that is facing off with Sri Lanka.

To compound their problems further, their one-point outing against Odisha exposed another issue: lack of penetrative bowling. The heroics of the former’s lower middle-order and a completely benign pitch notwithstanding, despite all the sweat shed by Tamil Nadu’s ball-wielders on the final day, the hosts clawed their way from 286/4 to 533/9, occupying the crease for nearly seven sessions.

In the absence of speedsters Aswin Crist and Thangarasu Natarajan, the likes of V Lakshman and L Vignesh have found it difficult to step up (the latter, along with back-up stumper R Rohith and tweaker Rahil Shah have been dropped for this clash). 

That Tamil Nadu’s lowest average and strike-rate at the moment read 28.80 and 50.5 tells quite the story. Throw into the mix a lackadaisical outing in the field — Day 3 and 4 of the Odisha clash was witness to four reprieves — and Tamil Nadu do have quite the task at hand against Madhya Pradesh.

“Though teams do tend to make errors, there’s no excuse for the ones we’ve committed. But we’ve learnt from them and are moving forward. The boys are currently focussed on what is in front of us,” observed Tamil Nadu bowling coach L Balaji on the eve of the fixture.

“We’re not taking this clash lightly. Madhya Pradesh have been a strong side in the Central Zone, and have also been in the limelight for quite a while. At the same time, the who of the opposition doesn’t matter to us, as we consider only ourselves when it comes to becoming a better side. The team is good to go, and we’re looking forward to doing well.”

rahul.ravi@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp