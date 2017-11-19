Home Sport Cricket

Tim Paine clearly the best keeper in Australia: Ricky Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Saturday threw his weight behind wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Paine.

Published: 19th November 2017 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2017 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting | PTI

By IANS

SYDNEY: Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Saturday threw his weight behind wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Paine, who was recalled to the Test side after a seven-year absence for the opening two Ashes Tests against England.

Ponting, who presented Paine with his Baggy Green in 2010 when he made his Test debut at Lord's against Pakistan, rated the 32-year-old as the best stumper that the Kangaroos have at the moment.

"I don't think there's ever been any doubt about his wicketkeeping ability which is the reason why he had never been dropped from the Australian team.

"I've said for a long time, that he's clearly the best keeper in the country and over the years we've seen glimpses of how good a batsman he actually is," Ponting was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

On Friday, Cricket Australia (CA) selectors picked Paine in the 13-member squad ignoring the duo of Matthew Wade and Peter Nevill. 

Ponting felt that Paine's time out of the game may be a blessing in disguise when he makes his Ashes debut in the opener at the Gabba in Brisbane on November 23.

"The thing about him is, he hasn't actually played that much cricket because of the injuries he's had. Two whole years off and then the last few years he's been in and out of the state team as well," said Ponting, who led Australia in 77 Tests and four Ashes campaigns.

"Without playing much cricket he's always looked after himself exceptionally well. He's always the first one in the gym and he's got a naturally fit and athletic body.

"If he can nail some good performances these first few Test matches then that will obviously secure his spot for the rest of this series. Which could then mean he's Australia's gloveman for the next few years," the legendary batsman added.

After playing the opener in Brisbane, Australia will play the tourists in the historic day-night second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval from December 2-6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ricky Ponting Tim Paine Australia vs England Ashes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp