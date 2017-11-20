India set Sri Lanka stiff 231 target to win first Test in Kolkata

By PTI

KOLKATA: India set Sri Lanka a 231-run target to win the first cricket Test on the fifth day of the series-opener after declaring their second innings at 352 for eight at Eden Gardens, here today.

India declared the second innings soon after captain Virat Kohli completed his 18th Test hundred and 50th International century overall with a six off Suranga Lakmal.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 172 Sri Lanka 1st innings: 294 allout in 83.4 Overs (Herath Rangana 67; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/88)

India 2nd innings: 352/8 declared in in 88.4 overs (Virat Kohli 104 not out, Shikhar Dhawan 94, KL Rahul 79; Dasun Shanaka 3/76, Suranga Lakmal 3/93).