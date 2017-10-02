Home Sport Cricket

As an opener, I look to perform at all times: Rohit Sharma after Nagpur hundred

Rohit Sharma has been on a roll ever since his return in international cricket this year, after suffering a hamstring injury.

Published: 02nd October 2017 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2017 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the 5th ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium Jamtha Nagpur on Sunday. | PTI

By PTI

NAGPUR: Rohit Sharma has been on a roll ever since he has come back from a hamstring injury and the stylish batsman says it is important for him to keep performing as the team relies a lot on the openers.

"It is my job to score runs as an opener. The team really depends on the start that we give. It adds to success of the team. I just go out and play my game. That is what I am going to do in the future, see the opposition and plan accordingly,” said Rohit after scoring a match-winning 125 in the fifth ODI against Australia.

Though IPL was his first competitive tournament after recovering from a serious thigh injury, he was amongst the runs in the Champions Trophy before he was rested for the following West Indies tour.

He came back to play in Sri Lanka and scored two successive hundreds and a fifty. And now against Australia, he scored two half-centuries and a classy hundred tonight.

The openers did do a commendable job for India in the series with Mumbai mates Rohit and Ajinkya Rahane racking up three 100 plus partnerships in a row. Rohit said he likes to bat alongside Rahane, who got to play in the series due to the absence of Shikhar Dhawan.

"We have played lot of cricket in Mumbai. We talk a lot in the middle, we discuss when need to take risk and when not to. These are the little things that help build partnerships. He played really well in the series and handled the new ball well.”

Reserves who got the opportunity play in the series performed, be it Rahane or Axar Patel.

Asked whether he is part of a team that has the strongest bench strength in a long time, Rohit said, "I can’t comment on that (whether we have the strongest bench strength now) as I have been with the Indian team only for the last 10 years."

"This team certainly has good pool of reserves. Whoever has got the opportunity, has come in and performed. It shows we have got guys who can take up the challenge and perform. We missed Yuzvendra Chahal today, Axar came in and got wickets. Rahane scored consistently in the series. It goes to show the future is bright.”

Rohit praised the bowlers for bouncing back regularly from tough situations.

"All the bowlers who participated have gone with the mindset of taking wickets. That is what these guys have done. To restrict Australia to 242 today was not easy. Even the last game we thought they would reach 350. The bowlers have allowed our batters to play freely.”

He added that playing on the slow Nagpur wasn’t easy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohit Sharma Indian Opener India Australia ODI Series

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp