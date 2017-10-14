ICC gives green light for trialling of four-day Test matches

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday gave the official go-ahead for the trialling of four-day Test matches, attaching with it the caveat that these fixtures be conducted only in bilateral series if both members agree upon it.

“Throughout the discussions about the future of Tests it became clear that whilst context is crucial, we must also consider alternatives and trial initiatives that may support the future viability of Tests,” said ICC chief Dave Richardson after a board meeting in Auckland, during which the decision — apart from a myriad of other announcements — was arrived upon.

“The trial is exactly that, a trial, just in the same way day-night Tests and technology have been trialled by Members.” The ICC has ascribed a timeframe till the 2019 World Cup for such matches, with the Boxing Day Test between South Africa and Zimbabwe (from December 26 to 29) being the first such fixture. The clash will also be played under lights with the pink ball.

As per the international body, the experiment will be beneficial for lower-ranked nations, including the two newest Full Members: Afghanistan and Ireland.

“Four-day Tests will also provide the new Test playing countries with more opportunities to play the longer version of the game against more experienced opponents, which, in turn, will help them to hone their skills and close the gap with the top nine ranked teams,” said Richardson.