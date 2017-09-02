COLOMBO: In-form opener Shikhar Dhawan will not be a part of India's final ODI and lone T20 international against Sri Lanka after he left for India to attend his ailing mother, the BCCI said today.

"Mr Dhawan's mother is stable and is recovering well at the moment," BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary was quoted as saying in the release.

The selection committee has decided not to name any replacement as only two matches are left. There are already two back-up openers in the side in KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane.

Dhawan, who has been in prime form from the start of the Champions Trophy, was highest run-getter in the Test series and also scored 132 in the opening ODI of the ongoing series.