CHENNAI: S Sangameshwar’s 5/7 enabled Coimbatore to defeat Villupuram by an innings and 206 runs in the second round of the TNCA inter-district under-19 tournament. Brief scores: Coimbatore 329/8 decl. in 80 ovs bt Villupuram 68 in 41.1 ovs (Mushraf Shariff 3/11, K Baladharan 3/16) and 55 in 25.4 ovs (S Sangameshwar 5/7). Tirunelveli 188 in 61.3 ovs and 82 in 24.5 ovs (R Aravind 6/21, Krishna Kumar Jayakumar 3/18) drew with Nagapattinam 215 in 78.1 ovs (D Rahul 97, M Karan 42; G Sriram 4/86) and 26/0 in 14 ovs.

Ramanathapuram 202 in 67.1 ovs and 53/4 in 23.1 ovs drew with Tirupur 246 in 84.3 ovs (Karthi Velusamy 44, D Gowri Shankar 62, L Naveen Balaji 60; M Thirumurugan 6/38). Thoothukudi 303 in 74.2 ovs and 224/4 in 39 ovs (P Jeya Krishna 40, J Jonty Rhodes 61 no, AP Vijay Raj 60 no) drew with Sivagangai 173 in 67.5 ovs (B Balakumar 36, J Jonty Rhodes 4/61). Kancheepuram 523/8 in 90 ovs and 60/3 in 9 ovs (PC Arun Kumar 3/32) drew with Pudukottai 160 in 51 ovs (KS Murugappa 42; U Mukilesh 3/32, Vignesh S Iyer 3/11).

Loyola win basketball meet Loyola

Whites regained the basketball trophy at the 85 Bertaram Memorial tournament after a gap of two years by beating all the teams in the super league. In the final, Loyola Whites beat MCC 77-72. Mahadevan, director of physical education, University of Madras, gave away the prizes. Results: Super League: JIT 56 bt SRM University 29; MCC 58 bt SRM 39; Loyola Whites 77 bt MCC 72. Placings: Winner: Loyola College Whites, Chennai 34. Runner-up: MCC, Tambaram. Third place: Jeppiar Institute of Technology, Chennai. Fourth place: SRM University.Volleyball: (School level): Winner: Vellammal MHSS, Chennai. Runner-up: St Peters HSS, Royapuram.

Jerusalem clinch T20 event

Jerusalem Engg College beat Adhi Parasakthi Engg College by four wickets in the Tagore and Jerusalem T20 rolling trophy 2017 on Friday. A total of 36 teams particpated. By winning the trophy in the last two years, Jerusalem bagged the championship title. Cricketer Abhinav Mukund gave away the prizes. Brief scores: Adhi Parasakthi 91 in 17.4 ovs (Mani 26) lost to Jerusalem 92/6 in 16.5 ovs (Vigneshwaran 39 no).