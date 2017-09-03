COLOMBO: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni today became the first wicketkeeper in world cricket to affect 100 stumpings in One Day Internationals.

Dhoni achieved the feat in his 301st ODI when he whipped off the bails to remove Akila Dananjaya off leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling. The 36-year-old has also taken 281 catches apart from scoring 9657 runs (before the start of the Indian chase).

Dhoni has also played 90 Tests and 77 T20 Internationals. In 90 Tests, Dhoni has taken 256 catches and affected 38 stumpings while his T20 Internationals' catches/stumping record stands at 43/23.