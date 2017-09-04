CHENNAI: RYA Metro Star beat RCC Diva 3-1 in the final of the Star inter-club football tournament, powered by Arete Homes, at Don Bosco School, Egmore. The school premises wore a festive look on Sunday, with makeshift tents brimming with enthusiasts, who came armed with placards to cheer their teams. Players included youngsters as well as the middle-aged. Father Arul Raja, principal of the school, gave away prizes. Purab Ghoda walked away with the Golden Boot while the Golden Glove award to Pratyusha Jain. Final: RYA Metro Star 3 bt RCC Diva 1. Semifinals: RYA Metro Star 3 bt RYA Cosmo 1; RCC Diva1 bt AFC Galaxy 0. Special Awards: Golden Boot: Purab Ghoda, Golden Glove: Pratyusha Jain.

Rohit, Prashanth shine

R Rohit Ram’s 5/33 and D Prashanth Prabhu’s unbeaten 121 paved the way for Thiruvallur to thrash Tiruvannamalai by innings and 176 runs in the TNCA inter-district under-19 tournament. Other than Prashanth, R Vivek made a valuable contribution of 97 runs. M Mathivan supported Rohit in bowling, taking 4/21. Krishnagiri took first innings lead against Kanyakumari in another match.

R Arvind, S Mohana Kumar and V Dravid Rajan took three wickets each to help Krishnagiri bowl out Kanyakumari for 129. Their team was 139/4 at stumps. Brief scores: Tiruvannamalai 89 in 35.1 ovs and 66 in 26.5 ovs (R Rohit Ram 5/33, M Mathivanan 4/21) lost to Thiruvallur 331/6 in 90 ovs (R Vivek 97, R Raja Guru 49, D Prashanth Prabhu 121 no, Aditya Venkatesh 41; S Sathyamoorthy 3/101). Kanyakumari 129 in 43 ovs (P Sunil Kumar 31; R Arvind 3/13, S Mohana Kumar 3/35, V Dravid Rajan 3/53) vs Krishnagiri 139/4 in 49 ovs (S Ganesh 78 no).

Paramveer advances

Paramveer Singh Bajwa defeated Prithvi Sekhar 6-4, 6-3 in the singles final qualifying round of the 8th SR Subramaniam-ITF men’s Futures tournament being played at the Madras Cricket Club courts. Results: Qualifiers: Paramveer Singh Bajwa bt Prithvi Sekhar 6-4, 6-3; Tejas Chaukulkar bt Armaan Bhatia 6-1, 6-2; Arjun Kadhe bt Vignesh Peranamallur 7-6 (0), 6-1; Anvit Bendre bt Anurag Nenwani 6-3, 6-3; Li-Wie Tan (TPE) bt Kento Tagashira (JPN) 6-2, 4-0 retd; Kunal Vazirani bt Faisal Qamar 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-4; Jessy Kalambay (SUI) bt Suraj R Prabodh 4-6, 7-6 (3),6-4; Vijayant

sports@newindianexpress.com