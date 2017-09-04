CHENNAI: Not among the traditional heavyweights when it comes to Ranji Trophy, Baroda has this habit of producing India stars. Batsman Vijay Hazare, wicketkeepers Kiran More, Nayan Mongia and the Pathan brothers are the prominent names. Of late, the Pandya brothers — Hardik and Krunal — have emerged as role models for local boys. Youngsters in the state look up to them for inspiration. They have started to believe that if they too work hard, they can make a mark.

Hardik, with a Test century against Sri Lanka, is promising to become a genuine all-rounder. It has even been said that he has the potential to match Kapil Dev. The question is, can he live up to expectations? “Hardik is level headed and hard working. He has excellent work ethics and credentials to be a genuine all-rounder. The Lanka ton is not one off, he is capable of doing well against quality teams like Australia, England and South Africa,” said Sukhbir Singh, coach of Baroda XI in the Buchi Babu Trophy.

The former medium pacer added that mentioning Hardik in the same breath as Kapil should stop. “I request all to stop comparing him with Kapil Dev. It puts extra pressure on the youngster. Everyone knows that there will never be another Kapil Dev. Let the boy enjoy his space,’’ added Sukhbir.

An interesting aspect of Baroda’s improvement is their supply of all-rounders. Irfan, Yusuf, Deepak Hooda, Krunal, Hardik are all multi-faceted players.

“We have players who are natural athletes. Their fitness levels are very good. They are tall and well-built with good stamina. They also know that it is not enough to be good in one department and thus try to improve the other,” explained the coach.

Krunal had a terrific IPL and many believe he is India material.

“Before IPL, he had a good domestic season. He is a thinking cricketer, who has subtle variations, and it’s a matter of time before he plays for India.’’ Jyotsnil Singh cracked an unbeaten 165 and helped Baroda defeat TNCA XI by six wickets on Sunday. It was creditable performance as they chased down 339.

