India Vs Sri Lanka T20: Rain delays toss
By AFP | Published: 06th September 2017 07:22 PM |
Last Updated: 06th September 2017 07:22 PM
COLOMBO: Rain delayed the toss of the only Twenty20 match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo on Wednesday.
The umpires decided on a 14.10 GMT start to the match that will have the full quota of 20 overs in each innings.
Virat Kohli's India whitewashed the hosts in the preceding Test and one-day series, 3-0 and 5-0 respectively, during the ongoing tour.