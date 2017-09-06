Rain delayed the toss of the only Twenty20 match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo. (File photo | AFP)

COLOMBO: Rain delayed the toss of the only Twenty20 match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo on Wednesday.

The umpires decided on a 14.10 GMT start to the match that will have the full quota of 20 overs in each innings.

Virat Kohli's India whitewashed the hosts in the preceding Test and one-day series, 3-0 and 5-0 respectively, during the ongoing tour.