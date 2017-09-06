CHENNAI: With Ranji Trophy reverting to the home-and-away format, Tamil Nadu can once again play to their strength, which is spin. Last season, all games were away and Tamil Nadu used seamers, with only one spinner. Left-armers Rahil Shah and Aushik Srinivas were preferred over offie Malolan Rangarajan and used in turns.

“Since we have more home games, spinners will come to the fore more often,” said S Sharath, chairman of selectors. Was there a problem with Malolan? “Nothing as such. He’s a quality bowler. We played mostly on green tops and used medium pacers, depending on conditions. With home games, Malolan will get more opportunities.” Malolan is not one to crib. He has worked on his game and had a fruitful league season so far.

He was alright in the TNPL and in his elements in Buchi Babu Trophy, taking six wickets against Kerala. “I’m bowling more confidently than last season. I’m feeling good as the ball is coming nicely out of the hands,’’ said Malolan. “I was happy to be part of the squad last year when we reached the semifinals. Not being in the XI is part of the game and I’m not bitter about it. It propels you to work hard and I’ve done that.” His bowling has changed thanks to a stint with R Ashwin. “I worked with Ashwin at his academy a couple of months back. He advised a slight change in my run-up, which enabled me to gain momentum and bowl more effectively.

Now there is more zing in my bowling,” revealed Malolan. Shifting from T20 to the longer version is not easy. “You have to be more disciplined and also have more patience. I have made a smooth transition and enjoyed bowling against Kerala,’’ said Malolan. Generally Rahil and Malolan are a sought after combo at home and they have won several games in the past. “We share a good bonding and complement each other. We understand each other’s game very well. This makes our job easy,” signed off the 28-year old.

Brief scores; At CPT-IP: Kerala 380 (Vishnu Vinod 138, P Rahul 102, Ryan Parag 3/73) vs Assam. At IC-GN: Saurashtra 236 (Sheldon Jackson 120, Snell Patel 69, Chaitanya Bishnoi 5/26) vs Haryana 101/4 in 38 ovs. At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Baroda 308/8 (Prabhav Thakar 79, Abhijit Karambelkar 100, Mehdi Hasan 4/117) vs Hyderabad. At SRMC: Mumbai 235 (Hardik Tamore 72, Ashaysar Desai 59 no, Zeeshan Ansari 5/78, Imtiyaz Ahmad 3/35) vs UP 43/1 in 17 ovs.

