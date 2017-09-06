CHENNAI: “There is an old saying that bowlers ka dimaag ghutno mein hotha hai (bowlers’ brains are in the knees). But bowlers are the ones who constantly think because batsmen nowadays are coming up with different shots and techniques. So we can’t have this impression that bowlers can’t perform well as captains,” says Mohit Sharma, who is leading Haryana in Buchi Babu Trophy.

There is this impression that bowlers tend to underbowl or overbowl themselves when they are captain.

Mohit believes it brings the best out of him. In last season’s Ranji Trophy, under him Haryana reached the quarterfinals after five years and he had a tally of 27 wickets.

“As a bowler, you automatically tend to perform better. I see myself as a bowler first and then a captain. When the team needs me, I stand up and show the way. I no more think people have this false impression about bowlers being unable to lead a team.” Jaydev Unadkat, left-arm fast bowler-cum-captain of Saurashtra, explains why a bowler shouldn’t face problems as captain. “From the way Zaheerbhai led Delhi (Daredevils) in IPL, you will see that bowlers know the plans of other bowlers. They are more involved in the game than a batsman. For example, if I am a fast bowler I will know what other fast bowlers think and that will help me make the next move accordingly. It’s easier for a bowler to get into the side’s plans.”

Unadkat, who has been Saurashtra’s vice-captain for two years in Ranji Trophy, feels there is a misconception about bowlers not performing when wearing the skipper’s hat. This can happen when they get tired.

That can affect the skipper mentally when he is not in a state to think what to do next.

“If you are well directed by the management and aware of the strength and weakness of your team, the leader can do well. I am a bowler who is leading from the front. If I win the confidence of bowlers, I will understand them and be able to help them deliver. The only difference I find between a bowler being a captain and batsman is that a bowler needs to be more fit to be involved all the time.”

