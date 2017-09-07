Australian cricket captain Steven Smith (right) and David Warner run between the wickets during the fourth day of the match. (Photo | AFP)

CHITTAGONG: Off-spinner Nathan Lyon was the hero as Australia beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the second and final Test in Chittagong to level the series at 1-1 on Thursday.

Chasing 86 for victory on a deteriorating day four pitch, the visitors lost their top three batsmen before Peter Handscomb and Glenn Maxwell steered the team home in the final session.

But it was Lyon who set up the win after claiming a match haul of 13 wickets. His 6-60 helped dismiss Bangladesh for 157 in their second innings.