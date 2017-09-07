NEW DELHI: Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will get their first taste of international cricket when Australia and New Zealand visit India for back to back limited overs tours starting later this month.

According to the schedule released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday, India will play Australia in a five-match One-Day International (ODI) series followed by three Twenty20 Internationals (T20I).

The Australians will play a warm-up match against a Board President XI team in Chennai on September 12 followed by the first ODI at the same venue on September 17.

Kolkata will host the second ODI on September 21 followed by Indore (September 24), Bengaluru (September 28) and Nagpur (October 1). The T20Is will be hosted by Ranchi (October 7), Guwahati (October 10) and Hyderabad (October 13).

The home series against New Zealand will start on October 22 with the Black Caps taking on India in three One-Day Internationals and as many Twenty20 Internationals.

The ODIs will be hosted by Mumbai (October 22), Pune (October 25) and the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association either at Kanpur or Lucknow on October 29.

The T20Is will be hosted by Delhi (November 1), Rajkot (November 4) and Thiruvananthapuram (November 7).

The series against New Zealand will be preceded by two warm-up matches on October 17 and October 19 in Mumbai.

