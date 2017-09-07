CHENNAI: Over the course of the past month or so, India have had a jolly good time in Sri Lanka.

A variety of records have been toppled and many an individual milestone has been achieved, all culminating in an 8-0 winning streak.The 50-over leg has showcased a particular niggle this team seems to be carrying: a middle-order that is struggling to find its bearings. Taking into consideration the 11 ODIs looming in India’s intermediate future, this hindrance could well assume a graver proportion if left unremedied.

It surfaced during the second one-dayer in Kandy. After lugging India nearly to the halfway mark in a chase of 237, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan passed on the baton to a rejigged middle-order.

What transpired next was a 5-wicket, 17-run tumble, with KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav and Virat Kohli (in that order) mustering nine runs. Fortunately, MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar applied themselves and saved India the blushes that day.

The third ODI too saw a similar stutter (in a chase of 218), with Dhoni joining Rohit this time to push India from 61/4 to an eventual win. As if to further corroborate the existence of this chink, even the fourth clash in Colombo bore traces of it, this time while setting a target.On course for a monstrosity of a total courtesy a 219-run blitz from Kohli and Dhawan for the second wicket, India tripped up yet again, losing three for 12. This time, Dhoni’s ally was Manish Pandey.

India sported four permuted middle-orders (the first ODI was won with nine wickets to spare) in all. Rahul batted at No 3, 4, 5 in three matches, and had only 28 runs to show. Jadhav too was shunted between two and three-down, and his returns were a meagre 64 runs in all.With all this as context, it wouldn’t be wrong to state that India’s batting spine is still in the process of being rebuilt.

“It is obviously going to take time, considering that they’re trying to find the right man to replace Yuvraj (Singh). Hence all this shuffling around between Kedar, Rahul, (Ajinkya) Rahane, and Manish,” elaborated former India batsman Hemang Badani.“They’re all really good, and somebody is bound to click. The middle-order has been in a bit of flux since the Champions Trophy. Since the first three (Rohit, Dhawan and Kohli) and four-down (Dhoni) are fixed, the others need to understand the role they need to play and adapt themselves accordingly.”

Former India wicketkeeper and chief selector Kiran More too shared a similar perspective on the way forward. “Rahul’s back in the fold after an injury (he last played in an ODI in January, during England’s tour of India). You’ve got quality players like Rahane in the mix, and Manish has done well after coming back. There’s nothing to be worried about. It’s just a matter of time.”

