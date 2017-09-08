CHENNAI: The TNCA and the TNPL governing council thanked the media for supporting the league which was a grand success. TNPL 2 star performers Washington Sundar and Sai Kishore were present at the function held at Chepauk. Sai Kishore of Chepauk Super Gillies, which won the title said that the TNPL was an excellent opportunity to unearth talent.

Washington too felt that the TNPL was an ideal platform to display one’s potential. The lanky India under-19 player, who is in the Board President’s XI that will take on Australia in the practice match on September 12, said that he is looking forward to play against Steve Smith, his captain at the Pune team in the IPL.

ODI tickets from Sunday

Tickets for the India vs Australia ODI to be played at Chepauk on September 17 will be sold from September 10, (Sunday) 11:00 am onwards.The rates for C, D, E — lower chair are Rs 1200 at booth No 6, E — upper chair Rs 2400 at booth No 3; C, D, E — hospitality A/C box Rs 4800. F and H — hospitality A/C box Rs 8000, G — hospitality A/C box Rs 12000, H — lower A/C box Rs 4800, pavilion terrace — Rs 8000 at TNCA office booth, Victoria Hostel Road.

Online tickets can be bought through www.bookmyshow.com. Not more than two tickets sold per person.

Arjun in semis

Qualifier Arjun Khade defeated seventh seed Cameron Silverman of USA 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the 8th SR Subramaniam ITF men’s Futures tennis tournament at the MCC courts. Top seed Sumit Nagal overcame Jayesh Pungliya 7-5, 6-1 while Netherland’s Colin Van Beem rallied to beat Korea’s Tae-Woo Lee. Results: quarterfinals: Arjun Kadhe bt Cameron Silverman (USA) 6-1, 6-2; Sumit Nagal bt Jayesh Pungliya 7-5, 6-1; Colin Van Beem (NED) bt Tae-Woo Lee (KOR) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2; Haadin Bava bt Sidharth Rawat 6-4, 7-6

Dinesh shines

V Dinesh Kumar’s 43 helped Mar Gregorious College to beat Gojan School of Business & Technology by six wickets in the final of the 7th Thiruvallur DCA-Stag inter-collegiate T20 knockout cricket tournament. Brief scores: Final: Gojan School of Business & Technology 104/7 in 20 overs (P Siva Kumar 61; R Hari Shankar 3/19) lost to Mar Gregorious College 105/4 in 19.3 overs (V Dinesh Kumar 43).

ITF Futures tennis tourney

Prominent players from India like Sumit Nagal, Sasi Kumar Mukund, Karunuday Singh, Mohit Mayur and Dhakshineswar Suresh will be seen in action in the Justice PS Kailasam ITF international men’s Futures tennis tournament conducted at Powerpak Tennis Academy, under the auspices of All India Tennis Association & Tamil Nadu Tennis Association.

Hiten Joshi is the tournament director for the event to be held from September 8 to 16. Players from Netherlands, Mexico, Ukraine, United States of America, Korea, Taipei, Russia and Canada will be seen in action at the event. Vishnu Vardhan won the event in 2016.

SRM University triumph

SRM University beat DG Vaishnav College in the finals of 15th Kamarajar Trophy, State level inter-collegiate Volleyball tournament for men, organised by Nadar Mahajan S Vellaisamy Nadar College, Madurai. It was held from September 5 to 7.

Results: League: SRM beat Kalasalingam University 25-11, 25-05; SRM beat DG Vaishnav College, Chennai 20-25, 25-19, 25-27, 25-20, 15-13; SRM beat Annamalai University 25-15, 25-11, 25-12. Semis: SRM beat STC, Pollachi 25-19, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21; Final: SRM beat DG Vaishnav College, Chennai 25-11, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23.