CHENNAI: Request for money to host foreign teams has suddenly become the ‘in thing’ in Indian cricket. Andhra Cricket Association is the latest on the list. The New Zealand A team will be there from September 20 to October 15 to play two four-day and five one-day games against India A in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

The ACA has written to the BCCI CEO for funds and is yet to get a reply. The host association don’t foot hotel bills for teams or match officials. They spend mostly on security and logistics. According to estimates, this will be close to a crore for 25 days.

“We have written to the BCCI asking for funds to host these matches.

The New Zealand team is scheduled to arrive in Visakhapatnam on September 20. Other than security and arrangements for practice, travel from hotel to stadium has to be organised by the host association. We are yet to get a reply, but not worried about it since there are 10 days to go,” an ACA official told Express. The state associations have stopped receiving funds from the BCCI following a Supreme Court order last year.

It is learnt that the ACA can manage for about another year, but has asked for money for the New Zealand A tour because it comes under additional expenses.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association had written a similar letter to host Australia. The team will start assembling in Chennai from Friday and play a warm-up match before the September 17 ODI. The association has got a reply that costs as per norms will be borne by BCCI.