CHENNAI: “You look at their team and they are very All Black-like. They are ruthless. Their work ethic is immense. They are what a lot of teams aspire to be,” said Nic Pothas, Sri Lanka’s coach, comparing the Indian team with the legendary New Zealand rugby team.

Can Australia stop India’s winning spree, in the ODI series starting on September 20 in Chennai? Noted coach Dav Whatmore believes Smith & Co will have to be at their best to stall the Indian march.

“India certainly have momentum. They were brilliant in Sri Lanka. Naturally, they will like to carry their form into the series. Australians have to be at their best to make inroads,” he opined. After losing the first Test to Bangladesh, Australia bounced back in the second.

“They will be upset that they lost the first Test. In the second, they managed to turn things around, but huffed and puffed to victory. When they tour India, the fact that they lost to Bangladesh despite playing a lot in sub-continent will rankle in their minds,’’ said Whatmore.

So how should the Australians begin the tour?

“You cannot keep thinking about the past. You have to move on, be positive, and start afresh. Use the practice game to get the combination right,” added the man who helped Sri Lanka win the 1996 World Cup. Despite the experience of playing in the sub-continent and in the IPL, Australians have still not been able to master the art of playing spin. In Bangladesh too they were found wanting.

“Inherently, Australian batsmen like the ball to come on to the bat. A few individuals with a bit more patience have done well. In general, you look at any Australian batsman, they have grown up on pitches or had tours where the ball comes on to the bat or goes to the wicketkeeper. That’s why despite the vast experience in the IPL they have been found wanting on surfaces which are slow, two-paced and aid spinners.” The sweep shot was a strategy Australians used last time when they toured India.

Former cricketers have suggested that stepping out to spinners and attacking them could be a useful tactic.

“Sweep is a proven method to counter spin. But to step out and play, one needs to get to the pitch of the ball. Australia will depend on Steve Smith, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell. But to me what is important is that one of these players should stay on till the end, when they get settled. That will be key,’’ explained the 63-year-old.

Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa are the spinners in the squad. Can they rein in Indian top order? “It will be difficult. They may be good in spells, but it’s difficult to contain Indian batsmen.

They have grown up on these surfaces, so they won’t be troubled much. For Zampa, the tour will be a learning curve. With experience, he can develop into a good spinner,” said the former Australia batsman.

Watching the Bangladesh series, it was evident that Nathan Lyon was the pick of the Aussie bowlers. Did their selectors make a mistake by leaving him out? “Lyon is an experienced bowler. He may have been effective here, you never know,” he signed off.

ashok.v@newindianexpress.com