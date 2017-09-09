England's James Anderson celebrates taking his 500th test wicket on the second day of the third test match between England and the West Indies at Lord's cricket ground (AP)

LONDON: James Anderson became the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets and just the sixth in history when he dismissed West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite on the second day of the third Test at Lord's on Friday.

Anderson, who started West Indies' second innings on 499 Test wickets, reached the landmark when, with the last delivery of his second over, he bowled Brathwaite between bat and pad for four with a big inswinger from the Pavilion End that demolished the right-hander's middle stump.

A capacity crowd at Lord's rose to give Anderson a standing ovation, with the Lancashire swing bowler having started his Test career by taking five wickets in his debut innings against Zimbabwe at the 'home of cricket' in 2003.

Anderson is just the sixth bowler and only the third paceman to have taken 500 Test wickets.

His landmark wicket strengthened England's bid for a 2-1 series-clinching win in this three-match contest.

And he produced an even better delivery to bowl Kieran Powell (45) for his 501st Test wicket, spearing the ball in towards the left-hander only to have it move away late and clip the top of off stump.

West Indies were 93 for three at Friday's close -- just 22 runs ahead -- with Anderson having taken two for 17 in nine overs.

- 'Surreal' -

"It feels good -- it's a bit surreal still; I can't quite believe that I've got this many wickets or played as much as I have but I'm more relieved to get it out of the way, to be honest," Anderson told Sky Sports.

As for his 500th Test wicket, he said: "I'd swung a few in the previous over so I thought I'd try a wobble and it nipped down the slope.

"Lord's is a great place to bowl -- you've got the slope and try to swing it up it or try to use it to your advantage as a bowler.

Anderson added: "It was an amazing ovation. It's such a special place for me --- to get my first (Test) wicket and my 500th here is something that will live with me for a long time.

"I've got my family and friends here so that makes it even more special."

Anderson is the only active cricketer in the '500 club', with the spin trio of Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800 Test wickets), Australia's Shane Warne (708), India's Anil Kumble (619), as well as Australia seamer Glenn McGrath (563) and West Indies fast bowler Courtney Walsh (519) now all retired.

Walsh, the first bowler to 500 Test wickets back in 2001, also took 129 matches to reach the landmark figure.

McGrath is the only other seamer to reach 500 and he, like Anderson, also did it at Lord's in the opening Ashes clash of 2005.