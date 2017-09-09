NEW DELHI: The Good & Services Tax (GST), introduced by the Central government from July 1, saw the country's richest sporting body, BCCI, pay in excess of Rs 44 lakh in taxes.

The BCCI's official website states that for the month of July, it paid Rs 44,29,516 in GST.

Indian national team's physio Patrick Farhart, for a five-month period, was paid close to Rs 6 million (Rs 58,87, 139). Some of the players were also paid a share of gross revenue from international matches for the 2015-16 season.

Stuart Binny was richer by Rs 92 lakh (Rs 92,46, 412) while Harbhajan Singh was paid Rs 62 lakh (Rs 62, 52, 871). Left-arm spinner Axar Patel received Rs 37.51 lakh while pacer Umesh Yadav was paid Rs 34.79 lakh.