CHENNAI: The sound of willow hitting leather will be heard more prominently in the hills of the Northeast this season. Known for its love for football, the region will feature in the official cricket calendar for the first time, with the BCCI holding U-16 and U-23 events for six teams from this zone. In another first, their women’s teams will take part in the senior national championship.

Representatives of Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal and Sikkim had a meeting with the Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Friday in New Delhi, where it was decided that the men’s senior teams will not be included in Ranji Trophy this season. This was one of the demands of six states, which are due ‘full member’ status in the BCCI following last year’s Supreme Court order.

According to the convenor of the Northeast Committee, Naba Bhattacharjee, the six states were told that Ranji Trophy inclusion has to wait till next season because the 2017-18 schedule has already been drawn. Participation in U-19, U-23 categories and in the senior women’s championship will still be significant, considering that these teams had never been part of mainstream BCCI tournaments. BCCI general manager Ratnakar Shetty will be the coordinator for cricket in the Northeast.

“In addition to the existing five (North, East, South, West, Central), a separate zone for Northeast teams will be created. Winners and runners-up will take part in the national inter-zonal championship. We are happy with the meeting with the CoA. This was the first time we got a patient hearing. Earlier, we had seen recommendations, which never materialised,” Bhattacharjee told Express.

The BCCI had a committee for development of cricket in the Northeast headed by Jagmohan Dalmiya. His son Avishek became chairman of the committee after his death. But despite trips by committee members with coaches and trainers, little happened by way of recognition or the right to play in BCCI tournaments.

It was learnt the CoA has assured these states that the matter of their membership will be forwarded to the court. All six had been granted full membership at the BCCI’s annual general meeting last year, which was declared invalid for not following the CoA’s instructions. Subsequently, they have not been allowed in BCCI meetings.

The six have also been told that to be eligible for BCCI funds, they have to submit affidavits saying that they have drafted their constitutions in accordance with the court order. “Our work is 85% done. We sought a few clarifications today and it should be submitted in October,” said Bhattacharjee, who represents Meghalaya. “The other units have also had talks on this.”

The official added that lack of funds is a major hindrance for development in cricket in the region. “We have grounds and weather is not a problem either. Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland are equipped to host matches. But a lot of work can’t be done for the want of money.”

North-East gains:

Participation in U-16, U-23 & senior women’s championships this season

Participation in U-19 under consideration

Ranji Trophy next season

CoA to help in getting full membership

Eligible for funds after amending constitution as per SC orders

atreyo@newindianexpress.com