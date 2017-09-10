CHENNAI: Ravichandran Ashwin is unlikely to be part of the Indian squad which will take on Australia in a five-match ODI series beginning on September 17. It is understood that apart from Ashwin, one of the pacers — most likely Bhuvneshwar Kumar — will be rested keeping in mind the busy schedule staring at the team this home season.

It has emerged that coach Ravi Shastri has brought to the notice of the Committee of Administrators the taxing nature of the fixtures.

Subsequently, the selectors too are keen on rotating some of the regulars and testing the bench. However, they are unlikely to make significant changes in batting. So the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Dinesh Karthik may not make the cut.

With regards to Ashwin, there is talk that the off-spinner should cut short his county stint with Worcestershire, and be brought back to the ODI fold. But it is understood that the team management is keen on giving wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav an extended run, following their performance in Sri Lanka. However, there could be some discussion over bringing back Ravindra Jadeja in place of Axar Patel, as the former sat out of the limited-over leg of the Sri Lanka tour.

“Ashwin was sent to England to play as many matches as possible. There is no point calling him back just after two matches, because there is no definite need to play him against Australia. The selectors and the team management have a long-term plan, keeping the 2019 World Cup in mind. For that one needs to keep a process — which started in Sri Lanka — going forward in the Australia series too. There will be one or two experiments,” an official told Express.

There are also talks that the management is worried about the workload on the pacers and there could be a review on this. Though it is not clear if any bowler has raised any complaint, the team is keeping options open.

“Our pacers have to be monitored. Despite a long season in 2016-17, none of them except for (Mohammad) Shami had any injury-related issues.

The niggles were identified and given adequate time to recover. So it is better to rest them when they raise an alarm, instead of losing them altogether for a long period, because it will affect their momentum and rhythm. And it is very harsh on the bowlers because they need more time on the rehabilitation front,” the official added.

It appears that Bhuvneshwar will be rested and Umesh Yadav, who missed the Sri Lanka series, will get back his place. The selectors are most likely to name a squad for the first three matches.

