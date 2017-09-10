CHENNAI: The state associations under BCCI have received grants to the tune of over `100 crore in the last few years, but paucity of funds continues to bother some. The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has recently taken a bank loan of `6 crore to complete work at its new stadium, set to host an India-Australia T20 on October 10.

This is unusual because all state associations to have built own stadiums in the last few years have used own funds, with assistance from BCCI in some cases. The ACA too was following the same course, but ran out of money before work was done. Officials say they had to take loan as a last resort, following the Supreme Court order that state units will not receive funds until they amend constitution as per its order on the Lodha panel recommendations.

“We took a loan of `6 crore from Assam Co-operative Apex Bank a few months back to complete work in sections of the stadium which was necessary to get clearance form the ICC. We will pay back gradually, once we start receiving BCCI funds again,” ACA secretary Pradip Borgohain told Express on Saturday. “An ICC team had on a visit earlier this year suggested 24 changes including overhaul of CCTV lines, fire-escape arrangements and sections of the stands. Money was needed for that.”

Asked why ACA needed this amount despite having received huge funds especially since the inception of IPL in 2008, the official said he was not aware of the reason. “I took charge in June 2016 and the association was short on funds. We have been unable to carry out some work because of this and brought it to the notice of the CoA, who said that money won’t be released unless the constitution is amended.”

The ACA is one of the BCCI units under scanner for financial irregularities. Before the SC order, its account had been frozen by a local court. On upgrading the constitution to be eligible for funds, the secretary said it might take time.

