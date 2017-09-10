NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the 14-member India ‘A’ squad for the two four-day matches against New Zealand 'A' starting from September 23.

Karun Nair has been named as the captain of the squad. Meanwhile, Mumbai pacer Shardul Thakur, who was included in the India squad for Sri Lanka ODI series, has also been named in the India ‘A’ squad.

The two will also include four One Day matches.

NZ A tour of India schedule:

1st Four Day match - 23-26 September, Vijayawada

2nd Four Day match - 30 September-3 October, Vijayawada

1st One Day match - 6 October, Visakhapatnam

2nd One Day match - 8 October, Visakhapatnam

3rd One Day match - 10 October, Visakhapatnam

4th One Day match - 13 October, Visakhapatnam

India 'A' squad: Priyank Panchal, R Samarth, Sudip Chatterjee, Shreyas Iyer, Ankit Bawne, Karun Nair (Captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shahbaz Nadeem, K Gowtham, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Ankit Rajpoot

New Zealand ‘A’ squad: Henry Nicholls (capt), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell (wk), Tom Bruce, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Seth Rance, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Sean Solia, George Worker, Will Young, Jeet Raval