A delighted fan poses for a photo with the tickets she purchased for the upcoming India vs Australia match to be held on September 17 at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. (Ashwin Prasath | EPS)

CHENNAI: MS Dhoni, who has a terrific record at Chepauk, is loved by the masses, whether playing for Chennai Super Kings or India. He considers Chennai his second home. Chepauk with its history and the knowledgeable crowd is considered one of the best venues in the country.

True to its reputation as a sports-loving public, the crowds thronged the gates of Chepauk to buy tickets for the India-Australia ODI to be played on September 17. Serpentine queues were seen at all the counters.

Tickets for this game have become expensive following the introduction of GST and an entertainment tax of 25 per cent. Thus the cheapest ticket is priced at Rs 1,200. By Sunday evening, tickets priced at Rs 1,200, Rs 2,400 and Rs 4,800 had been sold out. Only pavilion terrace tickets worth Rs 8,000 and hospitality a/c box worth Rs 12,000 are available.

No aerial shots

The bunch of Australians who arrived here on Friday to take part in the ODI series had a two-hour practice session at Chepauk on Sunday. Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch, James Faulkner, Travis Head, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson sweated it out under a hot sun for a feel of the conditions.

The group started with a fielding and catching session at MAC ground. Former England player Graeme Hick, the batting coach of the Australian team, gave throwdowns to the batters from many angles, varying the speed keeping in mind the slow nature of the surfaces out here.

A few local bowlers were roped into assist Hick & Co. All the batsmen played straight and in front of the wicket.

None of them practised aerial shots. Leg-spinner Zampa, who has impressed captain Steve Smith, tried out various variations. Can he trouble Indian batsmen? “I hope so. He has got a good record in the last year or two. He has got some experience playing in the IPL. If he gets an opportunity, he can hopefully have some success,’’ said Smith.