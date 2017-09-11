CHENNAI: The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association has written to the BCCI, saying it has no funds to field a team in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. The body has not received funds since 2012, following allegations of financial irregularities, and the matter is now being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

After last year’s Supreme Court order, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) has stopped the flow of BCCI funds to the state units, who have to amend the Constitution to be eligible for grants again. Though a lot of associations are facing problems, JKCA’s case is more acute, considering it has been without funds for five years. Its bank account too is under CBI control.

Iqbal Shah, the secretary of JKCA, has already written to Vinod Rai, the head of CoA and BCCI CEO Rahul Johri asking for funds or at least access to the Rs 112 crore they have in the bank. However, Shah claimed that despite repeated requests, they have not received any favourable communication from either side.

“We are in no position to send the team for Ranji Trophy. We need about Rs 8 crore for the season to take care of the Ranji team and we have explained our position several times. Rai sent the matter to the general body of BCCI, but it didn’t even come up for discussion at the special general body meeting. The CoA or BCCI should either release some money or allow us to use our bank account. Else, there is no choice other than pull the team out of Ranji Trophy,” Shah told Express on Sunday.

With not even a month left for Jammu and Kashmir’s first Ranji fixture against Rajasthan in Jaipur, the association is yet to put a team in place.

“Players are in the dark over their future. Some age-group players requested for clearance to play for other states and I can’t stop them. I can’t guarantee them that they can play top-level cricket in the prevailing circumstances. Despite not receiving funds, we somehow managed to keep cricket active in the region, but it can’t go on for ever,” Shah said.

A few Ranji players from the state revealed that because the CoA and the BCCI were involved, they are hopeful of a solution and have even stopped a couple of players from moving to other states. “We understand the problem. Players contemplated moving elsewhere, but that is no solution. Even if we are sinking, let’s sink together,” a player said on condition of anonymity.

Though the CoA has curtailed the disbursement of funds to state units who have failed to implement Lodha recommendations, Shah claimed that despite holding fresh elections with eligible candidates and having given it in writing to the CoA that they are ready to implement orders, the funds part is still left untouched.

venkatakrishna@newindianexpress.com