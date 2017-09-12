NEW DELHI: Former India batsman VVS Laxman does not see anything unusual in R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja being rested from the upcoming series against Australia as he believes the selection panel has "communicated" to them, its decision to try young spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Ashwin and Jadeja have been officially "rested" by the BCCI from the five-match ODI and three-match Twenty20 series against Australia.

But Ashwin has been playing county cricket which contradicts the selectors' claims.

"After the Champions Trophy, the selection committee took a policy decision. They wanted to have a look at some of the wrist spinners, which would add variety to the attack,"

Laxman said at a promotional event, here today.

"I sincerely believe that Ashwin and Jadeja have been communicated to by the selectors. The selectors must have told both of them that they want to try two wrist spinners, who are very talented.

"They will get to play against a top quality side like Australia. Also, it doesn't mean that Ashwin or Jadeja have been dropped," Laxman tried to explain his viewpoint.

For him, Hardik Pandya is the find of the season who will take on the mantle of a finisher from the likes of MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina.

"I am very happy how Hardik is taking a lot of burden It's a tough role to be a finisher but he can play that role that Dhoni and Raina have done for years. Yes, he needs to be a bit more consistent with his bowling," said Laxman.

The Hyderabadi also dismissed the school of thought that Ajinkya Rahane's ODI career is on the wane given the recent slump in his form.

"Rahane is one of the leaders in the group. It's just that we have a solid left-right combination in Shikhar (Dhawan) and Rohit (Sharma). But Rahane is certainly there in the mix and will get his opportunities," he said.

He also praised Virat Kohli's captaincy, saying it had a streak of ruthlessness in it.

"I know Sri Lanka weren't the strongest side but winning 9-0 shows that the team was ruthless. Virat really led the side well."

Asked to predict the scoreline of the limited-overs series between India and Australia, starting with the ODIs on September 17, he said: "4-1 in favour of India."

