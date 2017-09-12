World XI batsman Tamim Iqbal plays a shot during the first Twenty20 match between the World XI team and Pakistan, at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan on Sept. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)

LAHORE: Pakistan beat the World XI by 20 runs in an exciting finish to the first Twenty20 match in Lahore on Tuesday, celebrating the return of international cricket to the country amid tight security.

It is only the second time Pakistan has hosted an international match since a 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lankan team bus, also in Lahore.

Pakistan's total of 197-5 saw one-drop batsman Babar Azam top-scoring with a 52-ball 86 studded with 10 boundaries and two sixes, adding 122 for the second wicket with Ahmed Shehzad who made 39.

The World XI finished with 177 with Darren Sammy and skipper Faf du Plessis scoring 29 each. For Pakistan Sohail Khan, Shadab Khan and Rumman Raees took two wickets apiece.

The second and third matches are also in Lahore on Wednesday and Friday.