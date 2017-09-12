CHENNAI: Relevance and time are queer, quibbling, yet symbiotic bedfellows, especially when it comes to a sport like cricket. A long span of the latter all but necessitates yet another spell of assertion from the former. MS Dhoni, though, is one man who knows how to maintain an equilibrium between the two. He is 36 and India are six days away from taking on ODI World No 2 Australia, but the stumper hasn’t let his context in the larger scheme of things waver: a notion corroborated by his last three weeks or so in Sri Lanka. The second ODI was when Dhoni was called upon for his services with the willow, after India had slid from 109/0 to 131/7 while chasing only 231.

This last time he did the same was a month ago in North Sound (West Indies), where the Ranchi native had borne the ignominy of scoring India’s slowest half-ton in 16 years. That previous instance, statistics from the past two years or so, and numerous analytical dissections that abound publications, have made one fact clear: Dhoni can’t sleepwalk his way into the top gear like before. But, experience has taught him how to walk the tightrope between age-inflicted constraints and relevance.

Dhoni had Bhuvneshwar Kumar as his ally. Considering that the latter’s batting credentials are more of a learner’s licence rather than a driving one, the onus of eking out a win fell on the gauntlet-man’s shoulders.

And he did so. Not just with the bat, but with the acumen that comes with 12 years worth of ODI experience. He invested faith in Bhuvneshwar’s batting instead of farming the strike, and that paid dividends. The pacer gained the confidence with each passing over, and eventually reached his first ODI fifty. Dhoni didn’t — he was unbeaten on 45 — but his team had won with three wickets to spare. The finisher had shown that he can also be an enabler.“He walks into the side, as far as I’m concerned. Those who are questioning his place should know where he stands,” explains former India wicketkeeper Nayan Mongia. “You can’t be 25-26 throughout your career. Your role changes. New boys come in. They are more aggressive and fearless. Everything counts. You have to evolve with time, with the game, with age. And he has done that perfectly.”

Batting apart, Dhoni’s reflexes behind the wickets are far from facing the ravages of time at the moment. A case in point being his ultra-fast stumping of Angelo Mathews during the one-off T20I.

“The thing is, all of us have a very bad tendency. When we see a face on television for a very long time, we get sick of it. Just a couple of matches go here and there, and we feel it’s that person’s time to go,” remarked former India batsman and coach Anshuman Gaekwad.

“See, nobody gets younger. But Dhoni, according to me, has worked on himself really well. That shows even more in his keeping. It’s better than what I’ve seen before. To add to that, let’s not forget that there’s no substitute for experience. Set aside the pads and the trigger movements; what ultimately matters is performance. He can do that, and he is doing it. He’s an asset to the team. I think he has a lot of cricket left in him.”

